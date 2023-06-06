JC Quorum Court Will Meet June 8

The Johnson County Quorum Court will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in the courthouse to consider the following agenda items.

–Treasurer’s report.

–Public comment, Oark Fun Park grant proposal.

–Ordinance, coroner transfer.

–Ordinance, detention center appropriation.

–Ordinance, county clerk transfer.

–Ordinance, ARPA appropriation, health department.

–Ordinance, solid waste appropriation.

–Ordinance, alternative dispute resolution grant appropriation.

–Resolution, rescinding prior circuit judge resolution.

–Resolution, Oark Fun Park grant.

–Comp. time.

–Committee reports.

–New and old business.

Meetings are open to the public.