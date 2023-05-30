Outdoor Water Park Is Open For Season

The outdoor water park at the Clarksville Aquatic Center, located at 1611 Oakland Street, opened for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 27.

Admission is $5 per person for individuals under 48 inches tall and $7 per person 48 inches and taller. Admission is also $5 for ages 55 and older. Day passes which allow entrance to both the indoor and outdoor park can be purchased for $10 each and are good for one day only.

The water park is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Family nights are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-8 p.m. at which time admission is $4 per person.

On Fridays, the water park will be open from 11 a.m. -7 p.m., while on Saturday it will be open from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday hours are noon-5:30 p.m.

The water park is available for private party rental on Saturday and Sunday nights from 6-8 p.m.

Season passes for the outdoor water park can be purchased for $60 for an individual or $150 for a family of three, with an additional $50 for each additional person.

Season passes for the indoor/outdoor facilities can be purchased for the summer season, ending Aug. 13, at a cost of $95 for an individual or $250 for a family of three, with an additional $85 for each additional person.

For more information, call 479-754-4100.