4-H Club Members Compete in District Poultry Contest

Oark High School and Little Mulberry 4-H Club members (from left) Leanda Willis, Gavin Hogue and Cheyenne Morgan competed in the senior division at the Arkansas 4-H District Poultry Contest Saturday, May 20, in Little Rock. Willis competed in the chicken category and Hogue and Morgan competed in the turkey category. Hogue took home the gold and earned a chance to compete at the State Poultry BBQ contest during the Arkansas Poultry Federation’s Poultryfest in June.

–Photo courtesy Saundra Sanders