UofO to Build New Baseball and Softball Complex

UofO Announces $6.2 Million

Softball And Baseball Complex

UofO Sports Information

University of the Ozarks has announced a $6.2 million project to construct new softball and baseball stadiums on its campus. The two facilities are targeted for completion in early 2024, in time for regular season play. They represent the second phase of a concerted effort by the university to upgrade all its varsity and intramural athletics facilities.

Funding for the project was made possible through the generosity of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas D. Wilson of Tulsa, Okla., and the new softball and baseball complex will be named in their honor. The new baseball field will continue to be named Lonnie R. Qualls Field in honor of the late, long-time Ozarks baseball coach.

“Student-athletes are an integral part of not only our campus community, but of the overall college experience at Ozarks,” said Ozarks President Richard Dunsworth, J.D. “The Wilson’s amazing support, along with that of many others is a caring affirmation of what these young women and men mean to the university.”

The news comes on the heels of a recent announcement by the university that it will join the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, beginning competition in the SCAC in the 2024-25 school year. The upcoming 2023-24 season will be Ozarks’ last in the American Southwest Conference. Ozarks competes at the NCAA Division III level.

“What an exciting time for Ozarks athletics… new softball and baseball facilities just as we prepare to begin competition in a new athletic conference,” said Athletic Director Jimmy Clark. “We are always proud to host our fellow competitors, but it will be especially exciting to have them on our campus next season and beyond. We feel like our new conference affiliation combined with the new complex will enhance the lives of our student-athletes.”