Lamb Finishes First in Kaleb Watson Memorial Tournament

TOURNAMENT FIRST PLACE–Cole Lamb placed first in the eighth annual Kaleb Watson Memorial Scholarship Fishing Tournament held out of Spadra east ramp May 13. Lamb’s catch weighed 17.42 pounds. There were 40 teams participating and scholarships are presented each year to area youth with two scholarships awarded last week at Lamar. Second place went to Ronnie Zachary and Paul Holt, 16.84 pounds; third place was Terry Williams and Charles Williams, 16.32 pounds; and fourth place finishers were Daniel Elam and Alvin Williams, 15.83 pounds.

–Photo courtesy Jeff Mize