Unofficial Election Results For Lamar School Board and Millage By Editor | May 9, 2023 | 0 Unofficial Election Results for the Lamar School Board Zone 3 and Millage School Board Zone 3: Aimee Freeman 69 Bryan Warren 51 Millage: For 74 Against 94 Undervotes 15 Posted in Breaking News, Election Results