Kiwanis Club Donation Made to Junior Auxiliary

DONATION PRESENTED–The Kiwanis Club of Clarksville recently presented a donation of $900 to the Junior Auxiliary of Johnson County. The funds were raised through the club’s chicken dinner fundraiser at the courthouse square last summer. The funds were donated to Junior Auxiliary to provide backpacks for children in the upcoming school year through its School Store program. The donation was made in memory of the late Dianne McKissack, who was a member of both Kiwanis Club and Junior Auxiliary. Attending the presentation were (from left) Sonja McCuen and Maribel Rogers of Kiwanis Club; and Dawn Muldoon and Carol Martin of Junior Auxiliary.