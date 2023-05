Upcoming decoration days for several local cemeteries have been announced and the public is invited to attend.

Coal Hill Cemetery – Sunday, May 15 and Monday May 15

Harmony Cemetery – Sunday, May 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Minnow Creek Cemetery – Sunday, May 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Woodland Cemetery – Sunday, May 14, 10:00 a.m.

Mt. Airy Cemetery – Sunday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m.