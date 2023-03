The Clarksville Johnson County Chamber of Commerce executive director, Matt Bewley announced his resignation today, effective April 6th. On a Facebook post Bewley shared, “While this decision was not easy, I have accepted a position at the University of the Ozarks that I feel fits my skillset well.” The Chamber launched a hiring campaign for Bewley’s replacement today. For a full story, please see the March 15th edition of The Graphic.