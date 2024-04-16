Quorum Court Approves Transfer Of Sheriff’s Office Funds For OT

by Janice Penix

The Johnson County Quorum Court voted during its monthly meeting to transfer funds within the sheriff’s office budget to cover the cost for overtime pay.

Last month the Court approved an amendment to the county employment policy authorizing the sheriff to pay cash overtime to law enforcement personnel, including deputies and detention officers who are paid under the 28-day, 171-hour overtime election. The overtime will replace compensatory time off.

Sheriff Tom Hughes requested the change in county policy to comply with labor standards and to provide additional incentives for employees. He told justices of the peace his department budget could be adjusted to cover the costs, and no funds would be needed from the county general fund.

On Thursday, the Court voted to release capital outlay funds in the sheriff’s office budget, and to transfer those funds to be used for overtime pay. When justices of the peace approved the 2024 budget, all capital outlay funds were “frozen,” until after all 2023 expenses were paid and actual funds available were known. Therefore, capital expenses within department budgets still require Court approval to be used…

