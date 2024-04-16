Leave a Comment

CREDENTIAL–Sandy Allen, Oark School interventionist, recently completed Wilson Reading System (WRS) Level I and received the Wilson® Dyslexia Practitioner (W.D.P.) credential. This credential recognizes WRS Level I certified individuals as prepared to diagnostically teach students identified with a language-based learning disability, such as dyslexia, at the beginning levels of spelling and reading. The certification required a yearlong online course and student-based practicum with observations and guidance from a Wilson trainer.

This photo appeared in the April 17, 2024 issue of The Graphic.