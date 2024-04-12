April 8 Eclipse Photo Gallery

Feature photo:

TOTALITY –The solar eclipse reached the totality phase in Johnson County at around 1:50 p.m. Monday, April 8. Just before the totality phase, viewers could observe the moon nearly covering the sun, and a few bright spots of sunlight shining through the valleys on the moon, called “Baily’s Beads.” These appear just before and after totality. Once totality occurred, viewers could remove their eclipse glasses to view the sun completely covered by the moon. A drop in temperature could also be felt, and a sunset-like glow appeared on the surrounding landscape. Totality lasted approximately three-and-a-half minutes.

–Photo courtesy Guice Howell

Additional photos submitted through Facebook: