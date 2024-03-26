Roy Young Appointed CCU Interim General Manager

by Megan Wylie

The Clarksville Connected Utilities (CCU) Commission held its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, March 25, and, after welcoming two new commissioners, held an executive session and unanimously approved the appointment of Roy Young as interim general manager.

Young has been with CCU since 1986 and has worked in the electric, water and sewer departments during his tenure. He has been the manager of the water treatment plant since 2005. According to the CCU website, as water treatment plant manager, Young has been the key individual responsible for overseeing the operation and maintenance of the water treatment plant, advanced surface water treatment facility, producing efficient, safe, and economical treatment of water. His duties included planning, organizing, assigning, directing, and reviewing the work of employees engaged in the operation and maintenance of the water treatment plant. He also oversaw the operation of the facility to meet all applicable regulatory requirements and permits.

Young stated, “I’m honored to serve in this capacity in the interest of CCU employees, the company, and the rate payers.” Young will stand in for general manager, Roger Brooks, who is taking a leave of absence utilizing the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

The new commissioners, LaShainea Pollander and Ethan Powell, were appointed at the March 11 Clarksville City Council meeting to replace Mike Bean and Bill Hill, who resigned earlier in the month.

Pollander is employed by the Clarksville School District as a teacher and has resided in Clarksville since 2017. According to information shared by Mayor David Rieder at the time of her nomination, she has extensive history as an educator, a proven record of service to the community and has demonstrated a high level of success in those tasks needed for the management and decision making for the city’s utility. It was also shared she brings a high level of team building skills and collaborative abilities needed for the Commission. She will serve as secretary for the remainder of Bean’s three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2026.

Powell has lived in Clarksville for four years and, according to Rieder, has prior experience with third-party energy curtailment settlements through working with THG Energy in Tulsa, Okla. He is currently an account manager for Altria Group Distribution Company, based in Richmond, Va., and has over 10 years of experience working in the retail convenience and wholesale industries. His work experience also includes serving as deputy collector of revenue in Jasper County, Mo., while attending Missouri State University. He will fulfill Hill’s two-year term as vice chair, which ends Dec. 31, 2025.

Both new commissioners and Chairman Jack Duncan were provided with Freedom of Information Handbooks by The Graphic prior to the meeting. Other commissioners were given handbooks at the previous meeting.

Other Matters

–The Commission unanimously voted to temporarily suspend the existing early retirement policy, with the understanding it will be revisited annually at the end of the fiscal year and reinstated at such time as it is financially feasible. This will not affect existing employees, who will still be eligible for the benefits of early retirement. If the policy is reinstated in the future, employees hired after the suspension would become eligible, and receive credit for time worked.

The decision was made after CCU employees voiced concern regarding the negative effect rescinding the policy would have on recruitment and retention of new hires, and on employee morale. The consideration to rescind the policy permanently was due to the high cost of insurance coverage and in an attempt to save the utility money. However, the policy, employees argued, is a significant factor in current and potential employees choosing to work for CCU and is…

Photo: CCU Commissioners are (front row, from left), Jennifer Risinger, LaShainea Pollander, secretary; (back row) Jack Duncan, chairman; Ethan Powell, vice chair; and Freeman Wish.

–Photo courtesy Bethany Bean

