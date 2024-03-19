Clarksville Fire Department Receives $5,000 Donation From Harps

DONATION PRESENTED–Harps presented a $5,000 donation to the Clarksville Fire Department in conjunction with the store’s reopening on Saturday, March 16. Jamie Gregory, Clarksville store manager, expressed appreciation to the CFD personnel for their rapid response to the fire on Feb. 15 which damaged a portion of the building and resulted in a month-long closure for repairs. CFD firefighters and Harps employees attending the presentation were (from left) Travis Jaegers, Will Baker, Harps district manager; Gregory, Ricky Harp, Hunter Whitkanack, Kayla Morland, Will Blackard, Jason Weaver, CFD chief; Alana Wommack, Lee Blackard, Jennifer Frazier, Brian Pledger, Dwight Kimbriel, Nate Dickerson, Robert Hall, Dave Cogan, Jeshua Reeder and J. Max Van Hoose, Harps president.

–Graphic photo by Janice Penix