Scranton School Program Receives AGF Grant

The Scranton Opportunity School Alternative Education Program has received a grant from Arkansas Game and Fish to build fishing rods from the base up. Staff from Arkansas Game and Fish, along with Curtis Varnell from the Guy Fenter Educational Coop, will provide educational workshops to teach important concepts regarding aquaculture, fishery management and stewardship of water resources. Displaying the grant were (from left) Kaden Flint, Blake Hall, Crystal Thao, Shannon Warren, alternative education teacher and director; Skylah Schluterman, Noah Graves and A.J. West.

Appears in the March 13 edition of The Graphic.