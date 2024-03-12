Lamar School Board Hears Citizen Statement Regarding Resignation

by Stephanie Baker

The Lamar School Board met in regular session on Monday, March 11, and heard a statement from Randy James, a citizen concerned about Board transparency regarding the resignation of former superintendent David Tollett.

In his address to the Board, James said, “I’ve lived in this district all my life. I have never voted against a school millage. I served 15 years on the Board. Mrs. Brown’s husband, I was lucky enough to serve with him. He was an outstanding Board member.

“Some of the information I have, we had to go through the Freedom of Information Act to get. The minutes were very vague. There were references to stuff in the minutes that was not made accessible.

“The first thing is a separation agreement with Mr. Tollett, and the gist was to agree not to discuss his resignation, or to give reasons why. And the Board was to sign off on his resignation, and in doing that, they paid Mr. Tollett over $80,000, paid out monthly.

“The same Board, in less than two years, has had five different people do the superintendent’s duty. Two of those superintendents have resigned before their contracts expired.”

