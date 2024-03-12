Council Approves Replacements For CCU Commission Vacancies

by Janice Penix

The Clarksville City Council approved Mayor David Rieder’s nominations of two new members to the city’s utility commission following the recent resignations of two commissioners.

CCU Commissioners Bill Hill and Mike Bean resigned their positions, according to a memo from Rieder to the Council dated March 2024. No reason for the resignations was stated in Rieder’s memo. Both have served since the Commission was reestablished under a new ordinance late last year.

Rieder nominated LaShainea Pollander to fulfill Bean’s term, and Ethan Powell to Hill’s vacated post.

The ordinance states vacancies occurring in the membership of the Commission will be filled by an appointment of the mayor, subject to the approval of two-thirds of the Council, for the length of the term for the post which was vacated.

Pollander is a teacher at the Clarksville School District who “has an extensive history as an educator and has a proven record of service to the community,” Rieder stated. “Mrs. Pollander has demonstrated a high level of success in those tasks needed for the management and decision making for the city’s utility.” He said she also “brings a high level of team building skills and collaborative abilities” needed for service on the Commission.

Powell is an account manager for Altria Group Distribution Company, based in Richmond, Va., and has over 10 years of experience working in the retail convenience and wholesale industries, according to Rieder. His work experience also includes THG Energy in Tulsa, Okla., and he served as deputy collector of revenue in Jasper County, Mo., while attending Missouri State University.

According to CCU Commission Chair Jack Duncan, Hill was serving a two-year term, while Bean was serving a three-year term.

Parks Facility Use

A resolution was adopted establishing standards and practices for the use of city parks and recreation facilities, as well as a fee schedule for each. The resolution will be used to draft an ordinance establishing the guidelines, according to Rieder, and the Council will consider action on that ordinance at a future meeting…

