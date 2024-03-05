Johnson County Christian Alliance Meets With Leaders Of Westside And Coal Hill

The Johnson County Christian Alliance met March 1 with local leaders to discuss the needs facing the Westside School District and Coal Hill, Hartman, and Hunt communities.

Twenty-five pastors and community leaders met at Coal Hill City Hall for a time of prayer for their community, and to discuss how the local churches have been working together to improve, fund, and provide food and volunteers to the Coal Hill Food Pantry and how they could do more to provide for the needs of the community.

Centerpoint Landmark Missionary Baptist Pastor Steve Jacobs opened the meeting in prayer.

Coal Hill Mayor Ronnie Garner, Westside School Board President Laura Bryant, and School Board member Flo Highfill attended to present on the needs being faced by both the school and city including needing more activities and events for the children and support for Westside’s backpack and after school programs.

Coal Hill Assembly of God Pastor Paul Buchanan introduced a special food distribution foundation in Missouri that will donate up to four semi-truck loads of canned foods and other dry goods each year to local area churches to distribute in their community. The foundation also provides training to pastors on how to manage and distribute the goods. Buchanan is arranging an orientation meeting for the program for pastors who would like to participate…To read the complete story, please check out the March 6 edition of The Graphic, available online or at various locations in Johnson County.

Photo: The Johnson County Christian Alliance met March 1 with local leaders from the Coal Hill, Hartman, and Hunt communities to pray and plan to provide for the needs of the community at Coal Hill City Hall.

–Photo courtesy Steve Jacobs