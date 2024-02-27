Marc Lawrence Resigns From Lamar School Board

In the Lamar School Board meeting on Feb. 12, Marc Lawrence presented a letter declaring his resignation.

In his letter Lawrence states:

“I would like to express in the most sincere way possible what an honor it is to serve and work with the amazing people of the Lamar School District. I ran for this position with nothing more than a desire to help and support those who have given so much to the education and growth of the students in our district, of which one of them is mine. This experience has been both rewarding and challenging at the same time and I will be the first to admit that I am not perfect and have made my share of mistakes. However, I can also say with my head held high; as a member of this board; I have kept my word to be honest, trustworthy, and professional throughout this time that I have had the privilege to serve. As with any difficult situation, especially those we are deeply passionate about; there comes a time to self-reflect and evaluate the effectiveness and influence you have. Through this self-reflection, prayer, and great consideration to past and present circumstances, I am convinced that my time on the board must come to an end. With that, I hereby resign my position on the Lamar School Board effective immediately.”

After presenting his resignation, Lawrence left the meeting.

Lawrence was not present at the Feb. 14 special meeting and did not participate in the vote to hire Dr. Clint Jones as superintendent.

Lawrence represented Zone 2. The Board has since released a questionnaire on the district’s Facebook page, asking for information from individuals in Zone 2 who are interested in filling the position.

The Board has 30 days from the time of the resignation, to appoint a new member to fill the vacancy. If the position is not filled by March 12, it will be up to the county Quorum Court to appoint a replacement.

Other Matters…

