ALL-DISTRICT—Members of the Westside Rebels football team who were selected for 4-2A All-District honors for the 2023 season were (from left) Kyle Waln, Bowen Keylon, Justin Haltom, Trenton Jones, Cooper Hilton and Levi Gregory. Haltom and Waln were also selected for all state honorable mention honors, and Haltom was chosen as an alternate for the all-star game. Not pictured was Tobin Bryant.

–Photo courtesy Jordan Mayes