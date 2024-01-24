Forensic Trauma Interview Certification Is Awarded To Eight Area Professionals

On Friday, Jan. 19, the Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault (ACASA) hosted a graduation ceremony at Camp Aldersgate in Little Rock for 27 service professionals who completed a three-part Forensic Experiential Trauma Interview (FETI) certification course. The graduating class consists of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, victim advocates, victim-witness coordinators, Title IX investigators, and administrative staff from the ACASA and multiple sexual assault, domestic violence, and human trafficking programs across the state.

Photo: Professionals from the Fifth Judicial District who received Forensic Experiential Trauma Interview certifications on Jan. 19 included (from left) Kenny Smith, Dorinda Edmisten, Heather Harp, Kesha Boen, Theresa Johnson, Shannon Holman, Matt Foster and Billy Joe Felkins.

