Knoxville Council Discusses City Park Playground Progress

The Knoxville City Council held its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9, and discussed the progress of the installation of new playground equipment at City Park.

Mayor John Tyson reported the playground is being installed as weather permits.

The equipment is in place and the gravel being laid, according to Street Superintendent Clayton Hudnall. The installation of padding and turf will follow as soon as the days are warm and dry enough to complete the process…

The process is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, weather permitting.