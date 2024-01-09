$700K Challenge Grant Awarded To Ozarks By Mabee Foundation

UofO News Bureau

University of the Ozarks has been awarded a $700,000 challenge grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation of Tulsa, Okla., to help fund the university’s new $10.75 million Wilson Athletic Complex.

In order to receive the challenge grant funds, the university must raise an additional $3,278,329 by Oct. 10.

The university began construction in October on the complex that will include new fields for baseball, softball and soccer. Partial funding for the project was made possible through a $6.2 million gift announced last summer from Mr. and Mrs. Thomas D. Wilson of Tulsa, Okla.

For full story see the Jan. 10 issue of The Graphic, found online and in businesses around Johnson County.