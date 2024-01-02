Local American Legion Seeks To Add Members And Service Opportunities

by Stephanie Baker

Just blocks away from downtown Clarksville stands a castle, the Bunch-Walton Post No. 22 American Legion Hut. Built in 1934 by World War II veterans, it serves as the home of the American Legion, an organization founded by veterans to help other veterans return to civilian life.

As Post Commander, Kevin Loeffler has been facilitating the restoration of the building and its organization to their former glory.

“We are a safe place for veterans to receive assistance,” he said.

Lack of self-acceptance, guilt, PTSD, and navigating disability rights are among the issues veterans face upon returning to the home front, according to Loeffler.

“The Legion provides support for its veterans on a need-to-need basis, helping any way we can afford to,” he said. “If we can’t help a fellow veteran, we will find a resource that can.”

Loeffler, who served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, hopes to open the historic castle as more of a community space.

“There’s an awful lot of history here,” said Loeffler.

The building, added in 2007 to the historic registry, has been visited by Elvis Presley and Discovery Channel paranormal investigators, according to Loeffler.

He hopes to open the castle doors to host open houses and bingo nights for the community in the months to come.

For the rest of the story, see the Jan. 3 issue of The Graphic, found online or in businesses around Johnson County.

AMERICAN LEGION–The Bunch-Walton Post No. 22 American Legion Hut was constructed 89 years ago, in 1934, by World War II veterans to house the local American Legion.

–Graphic photo by Stephanie Baker