Lamar GT Students Visit Capitol

Lamar third grade gifted and talented students recently visited the state Capitol building. The students toured the Capitol and the treasury vault and learned about state government. Attending the tour were (front row, from left) Aubrey Dutton, Lakyn Burkett, Callie Miranda, Brynn Kenner, Lily Milligan, Jalyn Rhine, Willa Ashlock; (back row) Weston Ritchie, Tyler Ratliff, Jase Stocks, Grayson Metz-Woodruff, Keegan Melton and Cooper Williams.

Published in the Jan. 3 edition of The Graphic.