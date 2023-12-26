Eddie Lee Herndon Is Honored As Founding Emeritus Board Member

The Board of Directors of Arkansas Imagination Library voted unanimously to honor Eddie Lee Herndon as a Founding Emeritus Board member.

Herndon was instrumental in creating Arkansas Imagination Library in 2017 and served two consecutive terms as a founding board member for the nonprofit organization.

Dr. Charlotte Parham, executive director, stated, “We are grateful to Eddie Lee for his leadership and service in establishing the organization.”

Herndon, of Clarksville, currently serves as the community affairs manager for OG&E, an energy corporation serving approximately 871,000 customers across western Arkansas and Oklahoma. Previously, Herndon was the executive director of the United Way of Fort Smith Area, which is the local community partner for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in a five-county area in western Arkansas (Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Scott and Sebastian counties).

In May 2022, Dolly Parton visited the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion to celebrate the statewide success of her Imagination Library program in Arkansas. OG&E sponsored the event, which was hosted by Arkansas Imagination Library and then-Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is the world’s preeminent early childhood book-gifting program. In partnership with local community partners, the program mails high-quality, age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five in participating communities within the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and the Republic of Ireland. More than 200 million books have been gifted to children worldwide…

For the full story, see the Dec. 27 issue of The Graphic, found online or in businesses around Johnson County.

Photo-Eddie Lee Herndon was honored as a Founding Emeritus board member of Arkansas Imagination Library. Attending the announcement were Herndon’s wife, Amber, Dolly Parton and Herndon.