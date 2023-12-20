Ritchie Supports Literacy In The Community And Library

by Stephanie Baker

Johnson County Public Library Branch Manager Jimmy Ritchie shares his love of learning with the community both inside and outside of the library. “I’m an avid reader. It’s a passion of mine, with information seeking and helping others,” said Ritchie.

Ritchie graduated from Clarksville High School in 2009 and then attended Arkansas Tech University where he graduated with first a bachelor’s, and then a master’s degree, in English language and literature, with plans to become a teacher. Ritchie began working at Johnson County Public Library (JCPL) in 2017 and quickly discovered a librarian career combined his love of reading with a passion for helping others. In 2021, he graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a second master’s degree in library and information science. While Ritchie didn’t find his place in a traditional classroom, he is still teaching others. “This is home. I love the area and the people. I have never wanted to live anywhere else,” he said and he certainly goes above and beyond to serve the community where he grew up, went to school, and learned to love reading.

Ritchie is a board member of the River Valley Adult Learning Alliance, where he also volunteers as a tutor. He is involved with Clarksville Rotary Club where he handles public relations. He also volunteers with the sheriff’s office JCORE program to teach a weekly life skills course for male inmates, so they can improve themselves and prepare for life after incarceration. His personal goal is to read 100 books each year, although he admits he has fallen short of his goal for the past two years due to increased community and library involvement.

