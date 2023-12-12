| logout
JCRC Donates Funds To Two Local Food Pantries
The Johnson County Republican Committee donated funds to God’s Pantry and the Hartman Food Pantry to help with holiday needs of the community. Accepting the check for the Hartman Food Pantry were (from left) Karen Kamp, Brenda Hurst, Patsy Evans, Wanda Weathers, Pat Riggans, Linda Haasis and Mignonne Morrow.
