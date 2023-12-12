| logout
Holzman Awarded RFD 2 Firefighter Of The Year
Blaine Holzman (right) was presented the first RFD 2 “Firefighter of the Year” award from Fire Chief David Raburn. Holzman has responded to the majority of the nearly 200 emergency calls this year. The award is slated to be presented annually.
–Photo courtesy Tammy Warren
Posted in News
