Holzman Awarded RFD 2 Firefighter Of The Year

Blaine Holzman (right) was presented the first RFD 2 “Firefighter of the Year” award from Fire Chief David Raburn. Holzman has responded to the majority of the nearly 200 emergency calls this year. The award is slated to be presented annually.

–Photo courtesy Tammy Warren

