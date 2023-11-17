Lamar Superintendent Resignation Accepted in Special Meeting

In a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15 the Lamar School Board voted 4-1 in favor of accepting Superintendent David Tollett’s resignation, after an executive session, with Billy Joe Wilkins voting no.

Tollett’s resignation is effective June 30, 2024 per the separation agreement between Tollett and the Board. Tollett began as Superintendent with the district July 1, 2023.

The Board voted unanimously to hire Assistant Superintendent Shane Gordon as the Interim Superintendent effective Nov. 16 for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year.

No reason for leaving was listed and the Lamar School District has not released a statement at this time. Interim Superintendent Gordon had no comment. Minutes of the meeting can be viewed at the following link. Lamar School District – 2023 Board Minutes (lamarwarriors.org)

For additional developments in this story see the November 22 edition of The Graphic.