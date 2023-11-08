Clarksville Cross Country Competes At State Meet

The Clarksville High School cross country teams competed at the 4A State Meet at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The girls team placed 13th and the boys finished in 24th place.

Photo: Clarksville Lady Panther cross country team members who received postseason honors include (from left) Paige Banning and Fabiola Roman, all conference; and Macy Weathers, all state and all conference.

–Photo courtesy Lori Weathers

