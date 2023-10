October is 4-H Month!

Local 4-H students recently participated in the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair and the Arkansas Youth Expo (AYE).

-Photos courtesy Jeanie Rowbotham

COVER PHOTO-Draegan Denton exhibiting his goat at AYE

-Archer Sams exhibiting his goat at AYE

-Steele Jordan exhibiting his hog at AYE

-Abbie Holland exhibiting her hog at AYE

-Seger Denton participating in livestock skills contest with 4-H at the Arkansas Oklahoma State Fair