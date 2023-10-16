CLARKSVILLE HOSTS K-9 TRAINING

The Clarksville Police Department and the city of Clarksville recently hosted the 2023 Arkansas State K-9 workshop. K-9 teams came from surrounding states, and as far as Alaska to train in law enforcement, military, and search and rescue. The K-9 teams participated in patrol, tracking, trailing, and human remains detection with the opportunity to earn national certifications.

COVER PHOTO – Jefferson County Deputy Lowery and his K-9 Ioni participate in training at the 2023 Arkansas State K-9 workshop

-Jefferson County Deputy Shell with K-9 Soder

-Little Rock PD Officer Tankersley (right) with K-9 Talon

-Search and Rescue Handler Katherine Porter and her K-9 Raven from the Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association

Identities of other participants unknown.

-Photos courtesy of Carol Phillips