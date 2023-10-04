Clarksville Schools To Implement Bus Tracking System For Increased Safety

by Janice Penix

The Clarksville School Board approved the purchase of a tracking system during its monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 25, that will enable the district to track its bus fleet and students who are being transported.

The Board voted to purchase the Transportant system at a cost of $137,724 utilizing federal funds, with an additional monthly cost of $2,340 for wifi services on all buses.

Chase Carter, assistant superintendent, said Transportant is a bus and transportation security group based in the Kansas City area. The technology offered by the company allows the district to track all buses via GPS and will include security cameras that can be instantly accessible by school officials.

In addition, students riding each bus will be issued a radio frequency identification key fob which will be scanned when they board, allowing district officials and parents to have real-time location information for each child. The key fob system will also prevent students from boarding an incorrect bus, as it will be updated and managed by the district’s transportation office.

