September Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

OVARIAN CANCER AWARENESS MONTH–Johnson County Judge Herman Houston signed a proclamation declaring September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and the courthouse is lit in teal. Attending the signing were (front) Houston; (second row, from left) Stephanie Parker, Joyce Carson, Erin Rowbotham, Sharon Dodge, Liz Jackson, Michelle Frost; (third row) Kristi Robertson, Melanie Cowell, Tiffany Ruble, Mechelle Vannoy, Charlsie Butler; (back row) Jerrod Cowell, Carolyn Tipton, Monica King and Lisa Venson.