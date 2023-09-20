Rally in the Valley Car Show Held Sept. 16

Mike Arbaugh of Clarksville was the winner of the Best of Show award with his 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS at the Johnson County Car and Truck Club’s Rally in the Valley Car Show Saturday, Sept. 16, at the court square in Clarksville. Arbaugh also received the Dennis Rood Memorial Trophy, first place in the Original Cars 1942-81 category and was a Merchant’s Choice winner.

For all car show results see the Sept. 20 edition of The Graphic.

–Photo courtesy Steve DeYoung