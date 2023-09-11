Monday Morning Shooting Leaves One Man In Critical Condition

On September 11, 2023 Johnson County 911 at 9:41AM received a call of a shooting incident on County Road 5501 in Ozone. When Deputies and first responders arrived, they found a male subject lying on the ground with a gunshot wound who had been shot by resident of that property. The male was life flighted to UAMS in Little Rock for emergency surgery. He is currently in critical condition. There is no threat to the public. This is still under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Once the investigation is complete, investigators will send their findings to the prosecutor’s office for possible charging decisions. Once that is done more information will be released. No further information will be released at this time.