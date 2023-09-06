2023 Johnson County Fair Royalty Named

Royalty named at the Johnson County Fair Pageants, held Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, were (front row, from left) Princess Blakelee Harderson, Junior Cowboy Sawyer Dlugosh, Little Miss Dylan Pearson, Petite Miss Maesleigh Patterson, Cowboy Emmitt Houserman, Tiny Miss Olivia Browning, PeeWee Cowboy Maxxden Patterson; (back row) Senior Queen Christina Guinnip, Junior Queen Cheyeden Lee holding Teeny Cowboy Kaulder Freeman, Teen Mackenzie Cato, Pre-Teen Lillyan Dollar, and Queen Jordyn Phillips holding Teeny Miss Nora Phillips.

–Photo courtesy Gallery One Photography

For full list of results, see the Sept. 6 edition of The Graphic.