Warriors Open Season With Shutout Win Over Huntsville

The Lamar Warriors opened the 2023 season with a 35-0 shutout over the Huntsville Eagles in nonconference action Friday, Aug. 25.

Lamar scored 14 points in the first quarter and added 21 points in the third quarter.

With just over three minutes left in the opening quarter, Jarrett Dalton scored on a four-yard run. The PAT kick by Luis Balmer was blocked for a 6-0 Lamar lead….

Lane Miller (2) carries the ball to the end zone behind the blocking of teammate Kaz Crotts (40) in the Warriors’ 35-0 win over Huntsville on Friday, Aug. 25.

–Photo courtesy Julie Moore