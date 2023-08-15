JCSO Investigating Burglary Of Residence In Hagarville

Personnel from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the burglary and the theft of property from a residence on County Road 3841 near Hagarville.

According to a press release from the JCSO, on July 15, Deputy Jordan Hawkins took a report from Cindel Tucker that her family’s property at 484 County Road 3841 had been broken into. Tucker stated property had been stolen from both inside and outside the home, including at least 10 firearms, currency, firearm accessories, ammunition, jewelry, two all-terrain vehicles and other miscellaneous items with a value totaling over $25,000.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that the victims had a trail camera which captured images of a suspect, including clear photos of the suspect’s face. Capt. Michael Huber, Det. Derek Rogers and Hawkins identified the individual as Jacob Keylon.

For full story see the August 16 edition of The Graphic

Subscribe here