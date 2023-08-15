Graceanne Morgan Crowned Miss Greater Hot Springs 2024

Graceanne Morgan was crowned Miss Greater Hot Springs 2024 on Sunday, Aug. 6, and will be competing for the title of Miss Arkansas on June 8, 2024. Her community service initiative is “Thank You 5” raising awareness of the value and benefits of theatre education. She is the daughter of Rocky and Ashley Morgan, a recent graduate of Clarksville High School, and will be attending Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia this fall, where she will major in musical theatre.