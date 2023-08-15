Clarksville City Council Approves Sale Of Land Near Exit 55 For Convenience Store

During a special meeting Wednesday, Aug. 9, the Clarksville City Council approved the sale of property off Highway 64 near I-40 exit 55 to a convenience store chain, Jordan’s Kwikstop.

Aldermen accepted an offer of $175,000 for the property.

In a special meeting Aug. 4, the Council declined to act on the offer due to the lack of a current property appraisal. Following that meeting, the city obtained an updated appraisal from Vaughn Appraisals, which valued the property at $177,000.

For full story, see the August 16 edition of The Graphic

