Matthew Dunsworth Is State Recipient Of NIAAA Student-Athlete Scholarship

Matthew Dunsworth, a 2023 graduate of Clarksville High School, was recognized as a state winner for the 2023 Student-Athlete Scholarship Program of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Dunsworth’s essay, which documented how high school athletics have enhanced educational experiences, was selected as the best entry from Arkansas.

The scholarship program is designed to help NIAAA illustrate the many ways that athletics positively influences the lives of student-athletes.

Dunsworth presented his essay at the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators conference on July 25. He was presented with his state award by Michael Banning, Clarksville athletic director.

He was a four-sport letterman in cross country, track, basketball and swim. He maintained a 4.0 grade point average and scored a 32 on the ACT.

The son of Holly and Richard Dunsworth, he will attend Arkansas State University this fall where he will participate in cross country and track.

Photo: Matthew Dunsworth (left) was the state winner of the 2023 Student-Athlete Scholarship Program of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. He was presented the award by Clarksville Athletic Director Michael Banning.