The Lamar School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, July 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the elementary cafeteria. Agenda items for the meeting are as follows:

– Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Approval

– Act 1599 Board Disclosure Statement

– Student Transfers

– Student Transfer Resolution

– Approve Curriculum and Curriculum Purchase

– Provision II

– Personnel

– Employment

Meetings are open to the public.