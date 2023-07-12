Needy Paws To Participate In Reduced Adoption Fee Event

Bissell Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, has teamed up with MetLife Pet Insurance to bring its Summer National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event to more than 335 shelters in 44 states through July 31.

Needy Paws Animal Shelter in Clarksville will participate in the event with $50 adoption fees on all dogs (puppies, cats and kittens are excluded).

Bissell Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell.

“Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event and has helped nearly 158,000 pets find homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016.

Anyone unable to add a pet to their family is asked to consider fostering or donating to their shelter.

For more information, visit www.BISSELLPetFoundation.org/Empty-The-Shelters.