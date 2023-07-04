PEACHES AT THE POCKET PARK

There is nothing better than eating a juicy red ripe Johnson County peach at the Pocket Park in Clarksville states Klara Wood (left) and Kaelynn Wood, who are getting all geared-up for the 81st annual Johnson County Peach Festival. The festivities of the annual event will begin with the pageants on Thursday through Saturday, July 6-8, at the Clarksville School Fine Arts Center. Klara and Kaelynn, who are the daughters of Keaton and Bethany Wood of Clarksville, added that there will be numerous other activities in conjunction with the peach festival beginning on Wednesday, July 19, and continuing through Sunday, July 23. These two “little beauties” invite everyone to attend and participate in any and/or all future activities. The girls were dressed in denim shorts with matching shirts and a bandana around their necks depicting this year’s theme “Wild West Peach Fest.”