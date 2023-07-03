Varela Hired As Community Relations Director For CofC

The Clarksville-Johnson County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the employment of Mario Varela as community relations director.

Varela will be responsible for assisting businesses with taking full advantage of their Chamber memberships, planning and assisting with various community related events, and hosting new member/business ribbon cuttings.

Varela is a Clarksville native and a 2022 graduate of the University of the Ozarks. With a background in recruiting and event planning, he stated he is eager to jump right into his new role and help small and big businesses in Johnson County grow and flourish.

If you are interested in joining the Chamber, or simply have questions about your business, contact Varela at mario@growjoco.com.