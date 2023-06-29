Area Fireworks Show Schedule

It’s about time to celebrate Independence Day and the area boasts several fir eworks shows in the upcoming days. The public is reminded to bring lawn chairs or blankets to any of the following events.

Saturday, July 1st -The City of Lamar kicks off the celebrations by hosting Fireworks at the Park at 601 Cabin Creek Avenue. Beginning at 6:00 p.m., the band Double Cross will begin playing and Paradise Valley Skydiving will be flying Old Glory herself as well as showcasing streamers and smoke! Fireworks will begin to light up the park at dark. Be sure to stop by the community building or the concession stand at the ball fields for hot dogs, chips and drink combos and homemade baked goods with all proceeds to benefit The Tribe, the parent organization which supports the Lamar student-athletes.

Tuesday, July 4th – First Baptist Church, Clarksville located at the corner of Cline and Clark Roads is hosting their annual community-wide fireworks show beginning at 8:00 p.m. Parking is available at First Baptist Church and Clarksville Schools.

Tuesday, July 4th – The City of Altus firework show at the City Park downtown kicks off at dark.

Saturday, July 8 – McCormick’s One-Stop at Harmony will host their annual fireworks show as a last hoorah of the Independence Day week.