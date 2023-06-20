MPB Remodel, Soccer Complex Improvements Are Under Way As City’s ‘Vision 21’ Progresses

by Janice Penix

The city of Clarksville’s ongoing efforts to improve and enhance its parks and recreation offerings are progressing with remodeling set to begin at the Marvin Vinson Multi-Purpose Building later this month.

In addition, improvements to the Clarksville Soccer Complex near the municipal airport are under way.

Mayor David Rieder reported bids for the multi-purpose building (MPB) renovation will be opened at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, marking the official start of the project.

The renovations will include the addition of basketball courts and other recreational space. The new addition to the building will be located between the existing front entrance and Oakland Street.

Rieder said it is anticipated to take four to six months to complete, and the project will require the main entrance to the facility to be relocated to the south end of the building between the indoor and outdoor pools while construction continues.

The MPB currently has basketball courts which are also used for pickleball groups, a walking track, a fitness center and meeting rooms. In addition to being open for community use, it is regularly used by organizations such as the Johnson County boys and girls clubs, and is often reserved for educational fairs, craft fairs and other events.

A rendering is shown of the new addition to the Marvin Vinson Multi-Purpose Building, which is part of the city of Clarksville’s Vision 21 initiative to improve and expand parks and recreation facilities.

–Rendering courtesy HTW Architects and the city of Clarksville