Mize Awarded Best in Show at Lamar Car Show

BEST OF SHOW—Lonnie Mize of Lamar was awarded Best of Show for his 1969 Chevrolet El Camino at the Lamar Car Show on Saturday, June 3.  See additional photos of winners in this week’s edition of The Graphic.

